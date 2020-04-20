Organizations Create Resources to Help You Support Local Farmers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Those of you living in the Palmetto State now have an easy way to support your local farmers while staying safe!
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has pulled together a list of farmers offering pickup, produce delivery boxes and more. Plus, all the farmers are separated by county, so it’s easy to choose local and find out where your food is coming from. To see that list, click here.
Those of you living in Liberty County have a similar option. You can now order farmer’s market subscription boxes through The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce. Orders open up every Monday on their Facebook page. Pickup happens every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bacon Fraser House in Hinesville.
Officials with the chamber say last week over 190 families stopped by to pick up their local produce in a little less than two hours.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.