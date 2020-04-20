Password security tips as you spend more time on social media

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tech experts say screen time is increasing during this pandemic. Many of us are trying to stay entertained and we could be posting a lot more than usual.
But a local IT company says be careful that you're not posting too much.
As you were scrolling through your favorite social media sites, you may have noticed some friends or followers participating in so called "challenges" or "surveys." Some people are being challenged to post pictures of the cars they've owned in their lifetimes.
Others are sharing pictures of their senior photos and reflecting on their high school memories.
And some are just answering surveys revealing information about them like their favorite food or the name of their first pet.
While some see it as just a post, Chuck Brown, of Infinity Inc., says hackers see it as a way to get into your most private accounts. Think about it - when signing up for an online account - you often have to answer questions as part of the site's password protection and they're often details that people wouldn't normally know about you.
"You go to Facebook and you take a survey asking about the five things people don't know about you. And what are you going to put as a password? Most likely something that someone doesn't know about you,” Brown said.
Brown says you should make your password more complex. Try adding different symbols with it.
And if you don’t want to change your password, then make sure your social media posts are private and that you’re aware of who’s following you.
