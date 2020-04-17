Southeast Georgia Man Creates Art From Eggshells

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Artists see potential for beauty that the rest of us might miss. That’s especially true for one Hinesville artist.
Every day, Alan Rabon turns eggs into masterpieces. He stumbled upon idea of using this grocery store staple as an art medium while working in Charleston as a custom jewler.
Rabon’s mother dropped by and asked him to carve something artistic into some seashells she’d found. When all of his jewelry instruments failed to work on the seashell, he ordered a new tool.
“When they sent it to me, it had a video of this lady. She was carving an eggshell,” Rabon said. “It was love at first sight. Not the woman, but the eggshell.”
Despite the delicacy of the shell, Rabon says he now only breaks only about one out of every twelve shells he works on.
“Most people when they see me break an egg during a demonstration get really, really upset, but to me I just put it aside.”
Rabon’s work has received national acclaim. He’s been invited to the White House three times. He’s even created the Presidential Commemorative Easter Egg for Former President George W. Bush and Former First Lady Laura Bush.
“I redesigned the egg specifically for her,” Rabon said. “She’s a librarian, so did a library theme on the backside, and the presidential seal on the other side.”
Rabon has also been invited to Hong Kong to present one of his pieces of art there.
However for Rabon, his artwork is motivated by more than the recognition he’s received and the pieces he’s sold. It also serves as a way to find peace of mind.
“I suffer from PTSD, and it helps with PTSD and bi-polar depression because of the joy and satisfaction I get out of carving eggs and sharing them with the public. It’s just a wonderful experience. It’s one of the reasons why I love art."
