Wilmington Island woman paints message on fence to say “thank you” to essential workers

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman on Wilmington Island says she wanted to spread positivity in her neighborhood by thanking essential workers. So, she used her fence as her canvas.
The painter behind it all says she was inspired by family and friends who work in the medical field. She says it's a message of hope and appreciation for those still going to work during this difficult time.
Amy Karlewicz says she wanted to do something but didn't know how to express her gratitude.
"I just wanted to cover all of my ground and thank everyone for all of their hard work,” Karlewicz said.
With some fun and a few paintbrushes, the fence was finished in four hours.
“It's just so pretty! I just love the colors! Look at the purples and the greens,” neighborhood resident Beth Wolfe said.
Bikers, walkers, and drivers stop by the fence throughout the day, meditating on the message.
"It gives us some pride in what we're doing and makes us feel appreciated,” essential worker Michelle Riley said.
Karlewicz says she chose to write this phrase to include everyone.
"The people at Walmart. The people at Kroger. All of the places that are open and have been open and continue to be open,” she said.
Along with the thank you note, are names, drawings and a reminder of those who fought COVID-19.
"It's exactly what it says. Thank you. My gratefulness has gone off the charts,” Wolfe said.
"It's a wonderful thing that they've done,” Riley said.
And taking a step back, Karlewicz admires what she did with the help of her grandson.
"I wish I could've done more,” she said.
But what she did has already made an impact bigger than she ever thought.
"It just gives more validity to what you're doing for the rest of the community that are not able to work,” Riley said.
There is some empty space left on the fence. They say they do plan to add to it.
