City of Savannah to collect yard waste

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’ve been holding back on your yard work, now is the time to get to clipping and cutting.
The City of Savannah will have a one-time collection of residential yard waste.
It's scheduled to happen on Monday.
Savannah's Sanitation Department temporarily suspended yard waste pickup to allow staff to socially distance themselves on the job.
If you want to set out debris for Monday, the city asks that you place it where it's usually collected and have it ready by 7 a.m. on Monday and leave it there until it is picked up.
Do not put yard waste in garbage or recycling carts.
Leaves, grass, and small sticks should be in biodegradable brown paper bags.
