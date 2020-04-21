Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front moves through tonight with just a few clouds. High pressure builds in Wednesday with sunshine and cooler temps. A strong area of low pressure will impact our area Thursday and it's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The low will move north of us but it will bring a warm front through early followed by a cold front by Friday morning. Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. We'll dry out Friday before another chance for showers Saturday and Sunday.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 79-82.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 52-59.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs 70-77.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers by daybreak, lows near 60.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms, Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night will be cloudy with a 70% for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
