Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front moves through tonight with just a few clouds. High pressure builds in Wednesday with sunshine and cooler temps. A strong area of low pressure will impact our area Thursday and it's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The low will move north of us but it will bring a warm front through early followed by a cold front by Friday morning. Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. We'll dry out Friday before another chance for showers Saturday and Sunday.