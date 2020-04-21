Doctors urge caution, maintaining social distance as Ga. businesses begin to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As some businesses look to reopen, the impact on the community is a top concern for doctors.
A doctor at Memorial University Medical Center spoke about what the community needs to keep in mind as some restrictions lighten up.
“Just because something is allowed doesn’t mean that we need to take it in full fledge. You know, no system is built for taking on this pandemic in huge numbers and that’s what we want to avoid here in our community,” said Dr. Maulik Kumar Patel, Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine.
While doctors can’t make the rules, they feel it’s best for you to set some rules for yourself. They suggest you wear a mask, stay six feet away from others and, of course, wash your hands frequently.
Doctors say even though some businesses are opening, it doesn’t mean we should rush out; especially if you are at risk or elderly.
“Those individuals that are at highest risk need to continue to practice extra, extra caution which means you know wearing those masks staying away from individuals unless they absolutely need to be engaging with those people even in a home setting. One of the biggest things that we can do is be the best managers of our own health,” Dr. Patel said.
Doctors say it will take time to see the impacts of what reopening business will do to our community, but they are asking you to be wise.
“Everyone needs to think about you know is it necessary that I go out and do this thing. If it is something that is important, then do it, but still practice as many of those things that have worked well for us previously even now,” Dr. Patel said.
