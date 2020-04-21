First Alert Weather Academy: DIY Thermometer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Temperature is a measure of the internal energy a substance contains and is one of the most measured quantities in the atmosphere.
When measuring the weather’s temperature, it can be really hot, cold, or somewhere in between.
Temperature is measured with a thermometer, which is easy to make . You’ll need:
- Electric tape or Scotch tape.
- One-part alcohol, either rubbing or isopropyl,
- One-part water.
- A bottle (On the smaller end nine or ten ounces, on the bigger end 19 or 20 ounces.)
- Food coloring.
- A straw.
So, all you have to do is mix your alcohol and your water into one cup. Put the food coloring in first to help the mixing process.
Now, once you have the alcohol and the water mixed in a cup, all you have to do is ever-so-carefully pour the cup of water and alcohol mixture. Once that’s done, you’re going to slightly mix it up again to incorporate that food coloring. You do not need the lid to the water bottle, mind you. All you have to do is put the straw in.
Now, don’t let the straw hit the bottom of the bottle. You’re going to suspend it just a little bit above there, a little bit above the bottom so that as the scientific processes occur the water is allowed to lift up through the straw. If the straw touches the bottom, it may interfere with that process.
Remember, alcohol is an anti-adhesive. So, it can really mess with normal tape. Once you have it taped, you are good to go. You have the physical part done. Here’s how the process works. It is the alcohol that is a crucial part of this equation. As the alcohol-water mixture warms, it will want to expand and thank you to the scientific properties of alcohol, it will be forced to go up the straw similar to mercury being forced up the shaft of a traditional thermometer.
So, the idea is if it is left outside, next to a warm light bulb, or maybe helped along with a hair drier, the water will warm, and the red mixture will climb up the straw, indicating different temperatures. When equal and opposite, if the water is chilled, it will lower once again.
