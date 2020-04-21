Goodwill looking for to make masks for homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a way to give back, Goodwill has an opportunity for you.
Goodwill Southeast Georgia is asking for volunteer help to provide masks for the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless to distribute.
From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Goodwill will provide materials to the first 50 volunteers at the Donation Center at 7220 Sallie Mood Drive.
The kits will include cotton T-shirts and sheets to be sewn into masks that will be distributed among the homeless in the Savannah area.
Goodwill Southeast Georgia Chief Operating Officer Jason Marshall says volunteers don’t need to be sewing experts. They’re simply asking for folks who can lend a hand.
“We’re actually giving a handout from the CDC fabric mask making guidelines for how to make a mask at home. It’s very easy to follow,” Marshall says. "You do not need to be an expert sewer. But if you have a sewing machine, some extra time on your hands, and you’re looking for a way to give back, this is an easy way to do it.”
All completed masks will need to be washed and returned in plastic bags. Kits will be distributed in a no-contact manner.
