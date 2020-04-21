Hilton Head Island public beach access to remain closed until end of April

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has announced his plan to reopen South Carolina beaches and certain non-essential retail stores.
McMaster issued a new executive order Monday that will make that possible.
Beaches can reopen Tuesday, April 21 at noon. However, it will be up to local officials whether beaches will reopen, the governor said.
Hilton Head Island leaders decided Tuesday afternoon that public beach access will remain closed.
While some beach goers on Hilton Head have different opinions on whether the town should make its own decision on opening or closing the beaches.
“I do feel like it’s up to the town. If they feel like everyone is being safe, it’s their right to open it up,” Beaufort County resident Cynthia Key said.
“When the governor says the peers and the docks in the beaches are open, you should be able to go for a walk and hit the beaches,” Beaufort County resident Claudia Cebollero said.
Town council felt it was in the best interest of the public to remain closed.
“Beach park areas, beach access, and beach access amenities such as restrooms will be closed through April 30, 2020,” council member Glenn Harkins said.
Under the current ordinance, the only people allowed on the beach are those with private access.
“Now, I have heard from many citizens who want to get back on the beach. This citizen wants to get back on the beach as well. But we have to balance public safety with convenience,” council member Glenn Standford said.
