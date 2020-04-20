JEA, SJF Find New Ways to Bring Community Together

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Jewish Federation and the Jewish Educational Alliance are working to make sure you still feel close to the community even while you socially distance.
“We’re a community center. Our job is to connect people to Jewish life. To arts and culture, health and wellness, to the community," SJF Director of Community Impact Jamie Richman said, "And so just because our doors weren’t open didn’t mean that we had to stop all of our programming.”
The two groups have created the “Stay Connected” initiative to provide remote, virtual programming. The web page offers online resources and fitness classes, as well as arts and culture content and activities for preschoolers. A virtual 5K and daily live programs are also being offered across their Facebook pages. Richman says they’ve seen a largely positive response.
“The community has been commenting, coming to events. We have at least two live workouts every day," Richman said. "Preschoolers are connecting with their classmates via Zoom and on their Facebook event.”
The organization has also had to think outside the box for how they commemorate a very meaningful day in the Jewish faith. Tuesday marks Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day. Richman says this day will feel especially different to her this year.
"So last year on Yom HaShoah, I was one of the participants who marched from Auschwitz to Birkenau and got to participate in that ceremony in Birkenau in person. So going from that to sitting in my house is a total change, but I think maybe if we look at the positive, maybe we have the opportunity to reach more people because people are sitting in their homes, versus just the people who are walking into the building. Maybe we have the opportunity for more people to log on and listen to rabbis, and for us to tell the story. "
The SJF and JEA have come up with a unique way to tell that story and still keep everyone safe. They’ll continue the tradition of reading aloud names, but community members have signed up for 15 minute segments to read the names over a live stream. That begins at noon. At 6:30, local rabbis will give prayers and reflect. Then those joining in the live stream will participate in the International March of the Living Ceremony. This will all be streamed live on the JEA Facebook page.
