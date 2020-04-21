Jewish community mourns those lost in Holocaust during Yom Hashoah

“So last year on Yom HaShoah, I was one of the participants who marched from Auschwitz to Birkenau and got to participate in that ceremony in Birkenau in person,” says Jamie Richman. "So going from that to sitting in my house is a total change, but I think maybe if we look at the positive maybe we have the opportunity to reach more people because people are sitting in their homes versus just the people who are walking into the building. Maybe we have the opportunity for more people to log on and listen to rabbis, and for us to tell the story. "