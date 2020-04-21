Jewish community mourns those lost in Holocaust during Yom Hashoah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This time last year the Jewish community around the world was participating in Yom Hashoah.
The day marks a solemn day of reflection, remembering the six million Jews that were killed during the Holocaust.
The Jewish Educational Association usually spends the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., reading the names of the children killed.
The director of Jewish Community Impact for the Savannah Jewish Federation spoke about how different last year’s remembrance is when compared to this years.
“So last year on Yom HaShoah, I was one of the participants who marched from Auschwitz to Birkenau and got to participate in that ceremony in Birkenau in person,” says Jamie Richman. "So going from that to sitting in my house is a total change, but I think maybe if we look at the positive maybe we have the opportunity to reach more people because people are sitting in their homes versus just the people who are walking into the building. Maybe we have the opportunity for more people to log on and listen to rabbis, and for us to tell the story. "
It’s estimated that six million Jewish people were systematically murdered from 1941 to 1945 by the Nazi regime.
