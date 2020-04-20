New Series Brings the Concert to Your Living Room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Voice Festival has joined the growing list of musicians and festivals turning to virtual concerts.
They’ve created the Virtually Live series as a safer alternative to its Prelude series. That prelude series typically begins the festival’s launch.
Programming will include include live streamed concerts, lectures and interviews. Maria Zouves, SVF’s co-founder and executive director, says this series appealed to them as a way to help keep the music going during this difficult time.
“We thought it would be a wonderful way to still have live performances. We love the idea of things being live and reach our audience, but in a way that is really appropriate to the form," Zouves said. "It’s not an hour and a half concert, as we would normally have in a theater. It’s just 15, 20 minutes of connectivity.”
Many vocalists have had to work out of the box to figure out how to have an accompaniment, but Zouves says they’ve generally been very receptive to the idea.
“Artists make art. It’s what we do. And so this particular situation has really made it difficult for us to share our music, so they were thrilled, and we’re able to compensate them for their time as well, which is a wonderful thing when artists are losing their jobs," Zouves said. "They’re losing their opportunities. I had one artist lose nine gigs, as we call them in our industry as well the operatic world, in the span of one week. That’s devastating, and artists, they’re having a tough time.”
The series is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily from May 4 through May 9. Even though you can go back and watch the performances and lectures later, Zouves hopes you set apart some time to watch live.
“We feel there is a community of all of us, even if we can’t be in the same room. So knowing that while you’re watching all of the friends whom you would usually be with in the theater or next to you are watching, it’s a sense of community that’s also virtual," Zouves said. “So pick up a glass of wine or chop your onions for dinner, open up your computer screen and get on your cell phone while you’re watching, and say to your friend, ‘Hey, are you watching?’”
Virtually Live will stream on Savannah Voice Festival’s Facebook page. Right now, the Savannah VOICE Festival will still be held in August as originally scheduled.
