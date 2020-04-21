One-time yard waste collection to start Monday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will begin a one-time collection of residential yard waste on Monday, April 27.
Savannah’s Sanitation Department temporarily suspended yard waste pickup to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The city says AshBritt, Inc., the company it contracts for storm debris collection, will make one pass through Savannah to collect this trash and say it could be the only collection for the next six to eight weeks.
The city says in order for residents to have their trash picked up they should:
- Place their yard waste at their regular point of collection by 7 a.m. on Monday, April 27 and leave it there until it is picked up. Do not put yard waste in garbage or recycling carts. If yard waste is visible inside a City container, it will not be collected.
- Leaves, grass, and small sticks should be in biodegradable brown paper bags. Any containers used must be less than 32 gallons, and bundles must be less than 4 feet long, 12 inches or less in diameter and weigh 40 pounds or less.
- Mulch, building materials, dirt, wood, and rock will not be collected.
For more information, you can call 311 or contact the Sanitation Department directly at (912) 651-657.
