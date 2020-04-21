Pooler reacts to reopening of business

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Reactions continue to pour in across the state following Governor Kemp’s loosening of restrictions regarding the coronavirus.
Pooler may be known for its massive business growth over the past few years but surprisingly for once, some are saying they’d like to see things slow down. Others would just like some guidance on what they’re supposed to do.
“I was shocked,” said Pooler Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Southard
“Um, it was a complete shock because we didn’t see anything coming,” echoed Scheared Treasures and Cutting Cave Haircuts owner Nikki Scott.
That seemed to be the consensus reaction for most following Governor Kemp’s press conference yesterday.
Even after the dust settled it left some, like Southard, in disbelief.
“I think it’s premature to do this.”
For others, like Scott it left them with more questions than answers.
“After the initial shock wore off, we were inundated with people letting us know we could reopen. So, we didn’t really have time to get to prepare or think about it.”
For many business owners like Scott it was a whirlwind of confusion.
“They say you can open your salon, okay perfect, with what? So, what’s the rules, what’s the regulations?”
The Governor saying those regulations would be coming soon.
But will it be soon enough time for Scott and her staff at Cutting Cave and Sheared Treasures to open by Friday?
While Southard doesn’t know if any business should be opening at all yet.
“I think opening these businesses is only going to certainly add the possibility that others may be infected.”
Scott hoping to avoid that outcome as well, while also dealing with another very real fear for many business owners right now.
“Most of my fears as a business owner has been on the business end of this. Like what’s the economy going to look like, are people going to be scared to come back out in public.”
A decision she knows she can’t make for anyone, including her employees, giving them the option to stay home for now.
While Southard hopes all businesses will consider an option that keeps everyone at home.
“I’m just encouraging them to search their soul and do what they feel is right for themselves and their patrons.”
Scott says they plan have on having a meeting sometime Wednesday to better assess how to move forward and what exactly opening up shop would look like them on Friday.
Of course, all depending on what and when the regulations come down from the Governor.
