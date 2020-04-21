Richmond Hill mayor thinks limited reopening of businesses is positive first step

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - One word Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter used to describe Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement to reopen some businesses was surprised. However, he said he agrees and supports the governor’s decision and by law will follow his orders.
Mayor Carpenter said that doesn't mean he won't encourage residents to continue to shelter in place and only go out when necessary. He said he still wants people to understand that we are in the middle of a pandemic.
Mayor Carpenter said he believes the governor has the best interest in mind for the people of Georgia.
"There's two sides of the coin. You have to err on the side of health but also the economics of everything and getting our economy rolling in a timely and in a safe fashion. That's the other side of the coin. Governor Kemp is being advised by many people including top-notch health officials, so if they're advising him that we can open in an orderly fashion and in a limited capacity, then he probably knows better than me,” Carpenter said.
He said if people choose to go out to any of the businesses that do reopen, to always be cautious.
