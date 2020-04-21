Savannah Country Day quiz bowl team finds new way to compete

View this post on Instagram

The Varsity Quiz Bowl Team is staying connected.... and competitive! They recently participated in a remote tournament sponsored by Avery Enterprises, a leading writer of trivia and tournament questions. During the competition, some 75 schools from all over the United States and several other countries answered questions from a wide variety of content areas, ranging from math and science to literature and history, as well as sports, pop culture and more. The Country Day team of Alvin Adjei, Owen Elkin, Daniel Kim, Vik Manocha, Gigi Pytte, Landon Stone and Ana Talsness placed 12th in this large and competitive field! Please join us in congratulating these Quiz Bowl Hornets! #hornetpride #savannahcountrydayconnected #quizbowl #thinkingfaces