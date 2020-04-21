S.C. Forestry Commission to lift statewide burning ban on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A statewide burning ban will be lifted on Tuesday, according to the S.C. Forestry Commission.
The burning ban was declared April 7 to minimize the impact of wildfires and other unmanaged smoke on residents during the coronavirus response.
“The proactive measure taken in our state during the critical acceleration phase of the spread of the virus helped limit the exposure of individuals to COVID-19 and ultimately reduced the strain on first responders and the need for care in our healthcare system” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. “The decision to lift the ban is based on the current data and will be evaluated if cases begin to increase again.
This means that campfire/firepit burns, residential yard debris burns and prescribed burns will be allowed to resume. Burning storm-related debris still must abide by special requirements that are set by DHEC.
State law requires residents who live outside of city/town limits to notify the Forestry Commission and take proper precautions before burning outdoors. Click here to find each county’s toll-free notification number.
Prescribed burners must make notification of their planned burns by calling 1-800-777-3473.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.