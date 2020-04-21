Skilled to Work: CDL training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic may have canceled in-person classes at Savannah Tech and elsewhere, but Tom Amacher's trying to keep up with the demand for CDL training.
He says Georgia alone is 50,000 short of the drivers it needs.
“I know the demand for more freight may be down. But I see more trucks than cars on the highway,” Amacher said.
He says more online shopping has companies struggling to hire more drivers for deliveries.
“I know Amazon has a week-long waiting list for things that used to come overnight,” he said.
He expects the demand for drivers will remain even after the lockdowns end.
“This COVID-19 has put me where I've got 60 people waiting to finish, and another class behind them that we're doing online,” Amacher said.
The driving course takes only about five weeks of coursework and driver training
“Add another week for licensing and you're looking at six weeks, then you're out the door and making money,” he said.
With competitive salaries that start around $45,000 and go up. Another path for people who want to be Skilled to Work.
