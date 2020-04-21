Some Chatham Co. businesses will choose to remain closed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's directive to allow some businesses to reopen starting as soon as Friday, some say they won't.
"It's way too soon, especially for bowling alleys because there's so much that has to be sanitized,” Premier Bowl & Bistro employee Renee Harden said.
Upscale Hair salon owner Lacey Green and Harden both say Governor Kemp’s order to reopen businesses came way too soon.
“Honestly, I just touched my glasses so anywhere you go people are going to touch their face to scratch an itch, to adjust their glasses anything like that so if they’re touching their face, they’re getting those germs on their hands and they’re sticking them in the bowling ball,” Harden said.
“When you think about the money part of it, sure I want to go back, but reality of it is we can’t, not right now because I have no way to tell who has it and who doesn’t,” Green said.
Green says it’s been almost five weeks since she’s been open for business, but even still health is more important than the money.
"Being a stylist and a salon owner for almost 20 years, this is the first time I've ever been closed for this amount of time, so it has been hard but what I will say is I've endured it and I'm content with just making sure my clients are safe, she said.
Meanwhile, Harden says a bowling alley would need to make a lot of adjustments to meet the criteria Gov. Kemp stated in his order, potentially creating an even bigger risk of spreading the virus.
“We have a total of 14 lanes and each, what we call a cul-de-sac, where the seating is at the bowling lanes. There’s two in a cul-de-sac, so that’s pretty close quarters, so we’d have to keep people at every other cul-de-sac,” Harden said.
Both Green and Harden say they hope people will make smart decisions for the safety of everyone.
