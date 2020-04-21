South Carolina businesses react after reopening

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster is allowing a majority of retail businesses to reopen after closing them two weeks ago.
The owners of Gigi’s opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. However, they’re having to follow strict social distancing guidelines from the state.
“If we want to survive this, you don’t have a choice but to think outside of the box and think about what you can do and make it happen,” says Emily Vaux Burden, co-owner of Gigi’s Boutique.
The owners of Gigi's Boutique in Bluffton say they were shocked to hear that the governor was allowing them to reopen so soon.
They spent much of Monday planning how they were going to operate under the social distancing requirements from the state.
“So we talked about whether if we are going to implement wearing a mask and gloves when you come in, so we are just trying to work it out,” said Burden.
The owners say customers are invited to wear masks while they shop. They’re also temporarily limiting the number of people inside the store.
The owners are encouraging customers to call and make a reservation since they’re not allowing more than 3 customers at a time.
Over on Hilton Head Island, Jennifer Megliore is also opening her store.
“What we have to decide for ourselves is what we are comfortable with," said Megliore, owner of Artware. "Keep in mind that this isn’t a free for all. We need to be smart about how we bring ourselves back online.”
After spending weeks of working on delivery and pick-up orders, Megliore says she will open her store to no more than 7 customers at a time. She's also asking people that if they've touched an item to place it in a bin so that it can be sanitized and put back on the shelf.
The store owners say they're hoping to recover from weeks of lost revenue, but they also want the country to recover from this dangerous pandemic
“I think our biggest hope is that the virus slows down, we reach the peak, and people aren’t getting sick,” she says.
“We will all live to fight another day, as long as are smart on how to do this.”
