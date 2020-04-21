Statesboro mayor says code enforcement will make sure businesses follow guidelines

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s directive to begin reopening select businesses this week has drawn a range of reactions from communities across the state.
The Statesboro mayor said the governor's decision to allow some businesses to reopen is just that - the governor's decision. But it's still up to business owners and patrons to decide how far they venture back into business as usual.
Mayor Jonathan McCollar said he listened intently to Gov. Kemp's directive to allow some close-contact businesses to reopen; that includes barber shops, salons and others.
Mayor McCollar notes the governor included criteria for those businesses to reopen. He says it's up to business owners and customers to decide how they respond or if they continue to shelter in place and venture out only for necessities.
“You don't necessarily have to open up if you don't feel you're ready and can't meet the mandates for keeping the public safe and protecting your business. You don't have to open on Friday,” McCollar said.
The mayor said the city's code enforcement officers will be out checking on businesses to make sure they are complying with social distancing and other measures.
The mayor stressed that people have to freedom to remain home and avoid those businesses if they feel they’ll be crowded or otherwise unsafe.
