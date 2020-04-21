Tuesday: Pleasant Spring Weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, it’s a pleasant morning. Temperatures are cooler than Monday morning - generally in the 50s and lower 60s.
Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon. A few clouds roll in by mid-afternoon and sweeps southward through early evening. An isolated shower - brief and light - can’t be ruled out inland late in the afternoon or through early evening.
Most remain dry and, either way, today is going to be very nice. Pleasant conditions persist this evening.
Temperatures are in the 50s Wednesday morning with a mostly clear sky. Cooler weather persist through Wednesday afternoon ahead of increasing clouds and a chance of showers Thursday afternoon - then storms late in the afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches.
Some severe weather is possible; especially Thursday evening. Have a way to receive severe weather information Thursday afternoon and evening.
More showers are possible Saturday as the next system approaches.
