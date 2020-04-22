Agribusiness and agricultural education impacted by pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State Future Farmers of America (FFA) agriculture activities for students have been canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve postponed our state FFA convention. And so, that’s going to have to happen. Most likely, it’s going to be a virtual type convention where just the officers and maybe a few others are at a location and we recognize chapters, somehow that way,” said Stacey Beacham, the south region agricultural education coordinator.
Beacham said agriculture leaders are discussing the options to open canning plants since there is a high demand for them, to be ready to process produce.
“Now, obviously, agriculture food processing is an essential business in the eyes of the state and national government. And so, from that standpoint, we are working to put something together officially from our state department of education and from our ag education program that says these are policies and processes that you’ll need to follow,” explained Beacham. “One, we’ve got to protect the school and the ag teachers that are working that. Two, we’ve got to protect those community people that want to use the canning plant and three, we’ve got to make sure that what those people process is a safe product for them to have and for them to use.”
Agriculture Agent Lynne Cook explained what policies they will implement if their canning plant does open.
“Every canning plant is going to probably look a little bit different this summer. We are going to do our best to keep everybody safe while allowing them access. We will get our mandates from the state and local boards who are actually in charge of the canning plants. That will make the decision as to what each local canning plant will look like,” said Cook.
Cook said any changes that are made to their operations may have a great effect on their customers.
“If we do go to an appointment-based canning plant, it’s going to be hard for some of our normal customers that know they can just come in whenever their produce is ready. And that’s going to be a hard adjustment for them,” said Cook.
