America’s Second Harvest dishes out food at Tanger Outlets

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again, America’s Second Harvest has stepped up to help feed the hungry in our area.
Holding yet another massive food drive, this time in Pooler on Wednesday morning.
The line, at one point, wrapped almost completely around Tanger Outlets. Demonstrating just how big the need is across Chatham County.
The food drive not only filling a need but also filling the hearts of those who get to drive away with food at no cost at all.
“We had a big turnout today,” said Second Harvest Chief Development Officer Kimberly Barnhill, “we were able to serve a thousand cars at this event this morning.”
Serving up free meals at a price no one can beat: Free.
When the word got out there was no hesitation for Rodney Patton.
“I came right away because we need some food today.”
Rodney was far from the only one.
America’s Second Harvest providing a lifeline for some who may have never needed it before.
“We have a lot of people who are newly unemployed for the first time in their life,” said Barnhill.
Many not only struggling to get food but to get it in a safe way, like Walteria Maine.
“You know it’s a great opportunity for us to come a grab some groceries and you know stay in the car and not be, you know, close to people.”
Although distributing food may look different right now, one thing that remains unchanged is gratitude.
“We just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts because it’s something really special that they’re doing,” said Maine
Of course, what they’re doing they couldn’t do without your help. Even the smallest of donation can make a big impact.
“One dollar of one person sending that in, people act like that’s not a big deal, it’s a huge deal that’s five meals for people,” Barnhill says.
Meals that make bumper to bumper traffic a much more pleasant scene.
If you’d like to donate to America’s Second Harvest, please go to HelpEndHunger.org.
For future food drive dates make sure to follow them on Facebook.
