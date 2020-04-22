Appling County nursing home dealing with multiple cases of COVID-19

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Appling County nursing home is dealing with multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to Appling Healthcare, as of Tuesday (4/22), 29 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among residents at Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion in Baxley.
The facility has reported two deaths related to COVID-19.
Information released Monday by the Department of Public Health states five staff members tested positive.
In a statement on Appling Healthcare’s website, the company said its testing the 64 remaining residents and those who recently tested negative.
The National Guard is expected to return Friday to help with sanitation and infection control.
