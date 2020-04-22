Cathedral of St. John the Baptist named Minor Basilica by Pope Francis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Diocese of Savannah announced Tuesday that the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist will be named as a Minor Basilica by Pope Francis.
This makes the cathedral the first basilica in the Diocese of Savannah. Nationwide, there are just 87 churches, including 18 cathedrals, that carry this designation.
It will officially be named "The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist."
Minor basilicas are traditionally named because of their antiquity, dignity, historical value, architectural and artistic worth, and significance as centers of worship, according to a news release from the Diocese.
The bestowal of the title initiates a very particular bond between the basilica and the Holy Father. Papal symbols signifying the relationship will be installed and blessed at an inaugural Mass solemnizing the designation of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist as a basilica later this year.
