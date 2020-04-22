The Clubhouse in Statesboro to assess before reopening; will not be Friday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bowling lanes at The Clubhouse in Statesboro look like they have for the past month. The normally-noisy arcade sits silent.
Owners closed with local lockdowns over COVID-19. Governor Brian Kemp's new order allows them and others to reopen Friday.
“We certainly aren't ready for Friday. The question for us is when,” owner Darin Van Tassell said.
Van Tassell says they've looked at ways they could open safely. They'll stick to bowling and miniature golf only and close half the lanes for distancing. But other questions remain.
“If we have lines, we've got to space folks out. At the restaurant, we've already started moving tables around,” Van Tassell said, “but it's not a simple process. We do not just open the doors.”
He says they'll require people to wear masks, bowling balls will be cleaned per use and not just put back on the rack and the same with shoes. He knows they can serve a role to the community.
“Clearly mental health is a piece to all this. If a recreational place like The Clubhouse can provide that respite, we'll be here,” he said.
But they won't open just to put customers and staff at risk.
“When we feel like we’ve got those things ready, we’ll let the public know. But it won’t be this Friday,” he said.
