Construction continues on new Jenkins High by screening workers daily

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While some businesses are figuring out whether they will reopen or not, others haven’t stopped.
Construction was deemed essential and crews at JE Dunn have had to rethink how they keep working safely.
Their day starts early; with the sun to head to work. Cars line up for screening before they can enter the job site. About 100 workers are asked a series of questions, have their temperature taken and are cleared with a sticker for work.
“It’s something that we felt obligated to do to ensure that we provided a safe environment and gave everyone a peace of mind,” JE Dunn Vice President Ryan Price said.
But these screenings are just one precaution JE Dunn is taking. They have set up hand washing stations, use a sanitizer regularly on high-touch equipment and spaces and are practicing social distancing. Crews that need to be closer than six feet have masks and protective gear.
Managers say they’ve had to rethink how they work in this environment.
“It is a challenge one that we haven’t faced before, but we’re fortunate to face it with a great team here who’s been willing to be flexible,” Project Manager David Vater said.
While work is still being done on construction sites, crews and companies have had to be a little more creative when it comes to getting materials they need.
“We have been tracking those ahead and ordering materials that we wouldn’t necessarily order at this juncture, working with the owner and architect to get those approvals at a faster pace to avoid any supply chain issues. At the same time, we’re also talking to the many different manufacturers,” Price said.
JE Dunn says it is ahead of schedule on the new Jenkins High School because of school not being held on campus. he 240,000 square foot school is expected to be complete by June of 2021.
