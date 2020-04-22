Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure today will give way to a complex area of low pressure Thursday. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A warm front will lift through in the morning followed by a cold front Thursday night. Showers and storms will develop and some may be severe. The main threat will be strong damaging winds with locally heavy rain but an isolated tornado is also possible. Confidence in the timing of the storms is low as computer models continue to differ. Best guess right now will be 1pm through 9pm but it may linger longer. Drier Friday with another low pressure impacting the area Saturday. This one will be much weaker so scattered showers are possible but no severe weather is expected. High pressure builds in Sunday through Tuesday with lots of sun and mild temperatures.