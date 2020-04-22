Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure today will give way to a complex area of low pressure Thursday. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A warm front will lift through in the morning followed by a cold front Thursday night. Showers and storms will develop and some may be severe. The main threat will be strong damaging winds with locally heavy rain but an isolated tornado is also possible. Confidence in the timing of the storms is low as computer models continue to differ. Best guess right now will be 1pm through 9pm but it may linger longer. Drier Friday with another low pressure impacting the area Saturday. This one will be much weaker so scattered showers are possible but no severe weather is expected. High pressure builds in Sunday through Tuesday with lots of sun and mild temperatures.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 70-79.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 60-67.
Thursday starts dry but showers and storms move in by afternoon, some may be severe. Highs 75-82.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 80% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers through daybreak, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the lows 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.Monday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
