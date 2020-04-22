Donation helps supply SCCPSS students with laptops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No school district expected to end the school year like this—heavily dependent on digital learning.
Digital learning has forced many to think outside of the box. Students are logging-in on different devices to get their education, but thanks to a big donation, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will be able to put this technology directly into students’ hands.
“When you have some challenges that come about that you didn’t foresee, it’s always comforting to know that you’ve got a community that really cares about the students and cares about, they care about education and they want to see us succeed,” Economic Development Liaison Clyde Newton said.
While these students were able to learn in class with MacBook Pros, local business are helping fund 182 Chromebooks for digital learning. Gulfstream, Choate Construction, Hesse Gay and Bell and more donated $43,000 to purchase the devices, but the district expects a second round of donations to come in totaling $36,000 dollars to get 153 more Chromebooks.
Officials say school administration will hand out the devices to those most in need.
“We just tried to level the playing field with the devices and also working with our internet access providers to make sure that these folks have access to the internet as well,” Newton said.
While the laptops haven’t arrived yet, they have been ordered. School officials say they are excited to be able to use this technology now and into the future.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.