Evans County Memorial prepares to take on non-emergency patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Some rural hospitals could begin taking non-emergency patients, despite concerns over the pandemic. In Claxton, patients can now get the treatment they couldn’t last week.
The safety measures start at the door of Evans Memorial Hospital. Administrators say that it doesn’t change now that they’re allowing x-rays, MRIs, and outpatient surgeries. Evans County has currently seen only four cases.
Administrators say the Center for Medicare/Medicaid suggested hospitals in communities with low patient numbers reopen these non-emergency services to get people the medical care they need without endangering them or others.
“We feel it’s important for residents to continue to get treatment here,” says CEO Nikki NeSmith. “Some of the things that are non-urgent issues could become urgent issues if they’re not addressed.”
They’re checking people at the door and denying services to anyone who shows up sick.
She says if local patients can get treated here instead of traveling somewhere else for it, it reduces the chance they’re exposed out of town and bring more potential cases back here.
