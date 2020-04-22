Exercising at home with Melissa Maikos

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Melissa Maikos is going to put you to the test today. Because the exercise named "burpees'' is every bit as bad as it sounds.
But Melissa will show you a burpee routine that will give you your best workout of the week.
We’ve already shared a few other lessons from Melissa. So far, she’s taught us workouts incorporating household items, pushup workouts for people of all different fitness levels, and cardio exercises using a jump rope. If you want to check out some of these other videos, click here.
