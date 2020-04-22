First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A couple of rounds of strong, to severe, storms are likely later Thursday afternoon and evening.
The chance of being impacted by nasty storms starts increasing by mid-afternoon. Strong, to severe, storms are most likely between 6 PM and 2 AM. Timing may adjust as new data comes in and ingredients for severe storms build over our region.
All forms of severe weather, including large hail up to the size of quarters, damaging wind gusts to 70 MPH, isolated tornadoes, and street flooding - are possible with the strongest storms.
Uncertainty - Forecast models continue to have trouble resolving the weather pattern that is developing across the south and southeast. Specifically, exactly when storms move into our area and what storm-mode they’ll be in as they impact the area.
Storm mode; line of storms v clusters of storms v separate, individual storm cells.
Storm mode tends to influence storm threats. An organized line of storms would pack a greater threat of widespread gusty winds. While separate, individual storm cells pose a greater risk of producing strong tornadoes.
New data continues to be put into forecast models and their solutions should improve as the risk of severe weather approaches. Also – we’ll be able to see what is actually happening across the region to bring the specifics of the forecast into better focus.
1. Have at least one way to get severe weather alerts; two is even better
2. Have a severe weather safety plan; know where to go if a warning is issued for your area
3. Be ready to enact your safety plan if dangerous weather moves into your neighborhood
Rain and storms shift offshore early Friday morning. Pleasant weather filters in through the day Friday.
