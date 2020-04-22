GBI investigating death on Stewart St. in Bacon Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The GBI’s Douglas Regional Office received a request from the Alma Police Department to assist with a death investigation on Monday.
The Alma Police Department and Bacon County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stewart Street in Alma at 6:34 p.m. on Monday in reference to a person with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Latraycvis “Trey” Mobley. Mobley was transported to the Bacon County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mobley was later transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alma Police Department at 912.632.8751, the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office at 912.632.8515 or the GBI Region 4 office at 912.389.4103.
