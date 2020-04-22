Internet access a concern for distance learning in S.C.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina is on its sixth week of online and packet-based learning. That will continue for the rest of the year.
The governor and state superintendent announced Tuesday schools will not be meeting in-person for the remainder of the school year.
It was reported during the news conference Tuesday that of the 85 school districts in South Carolina, the state superintendent says around 30 of them are relying on pencil and paper learning; that's around 35% of the state.
“I think the digital divide in South Carolina has become very apparent,” S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman said.
Distance learning faces a huge challenge; access to technology.
“There are still areas that families do not have access to the Internet,” Spearman said.
Beaufort County is one of only 19 districts in the state that have access to in-depth online learning. They, along with many schools, will continue the year that way.
“Teachers know what the most foundational standards are that need to be taught and that is what they’ve tried to address.”
The state is still finding ways to help students access resources, but E-learning is not the only thing they provide.
“The state had delivered millions of meals, somewhere between four and five million meals. And that service will continue as it always does during the summer months.”
Meal programs are vital for many students to survive. They say finding a way to continue to feed students is a top priority.
Since schools are closed for this year, next year is already on the state’s minds. Programs like summer school, sports, and even in-person learning are all up in the air, and a decision will be made on their status when we get closer to that time.
