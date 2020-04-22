LIST: Area food distribution events scheduled for April 20-26

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As some states begin to ease restrictions, many families are still being impacted by the pandemic.
Many people are either unemployed or underemployed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia says they always want to be there to help those struggling between bills and groceries.
Second Harvest has been working hard to provide free food to families who need it by holding food distribution events. And on Wednesday, April 22, the organization will host another drive-thru food distribution event in Pooler. This event is intended to help families living on the west side of Chatham County.
Organizers say they could see hundreds of cars coming through in order to receive the free assistance.
Those with Second Harvest say they’ve been using the drive-thru system because it helps a large number of people within just a few hours. It also helps the organization practice those social distancing guidelines.
Wednesday’s event begins at 9 a.m. at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler.
Pooler Police will be out directing traffic in the area.
Other area food distribution events for the week of April 20-26:
- There will be a similar food distribution for people in Glynn County on Wednesday, April 22. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the Second Harvest warehouse at 134 Indigo Drive in Brunswick. This will also be first come, first serve with food placed right in your trunk. The event will run while supplies last, or until noon.
- For those of you in the South Carolina Lowcountry, there’s an event happening Thursday, April 23. The Lowcountry Food Bank will hand out food starting at 2 p.m. at Beaufort High School, located at 84 Sea Island Pkwy.
People are encouraged to arrive early for all of these events.
