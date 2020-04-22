Memorial Day names Helmly new football coach, AD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day School has a new head football coach and athletic director, and it’s a man very familiar with the Matadors.
Tyler Helmly, a 2007 graduate of MDS, is the new man in charge of the Memorial Day football program and athletic department, the school announced Tuesday.
“I am so passionate about fulfilling this dream job of mine,” Helmly said in a statement provided by the school. "Since I was a student at Memorial, I have always wanted to return and give back to the school that gave me so much.”
On the football field, Helmly will take over for Alonzo McKinney, who led the Matadors to a 3-9 record in his only year as head coach.
In the director’s chair, Helmly takes over for longtime AD Mark Sussman. Sussman is retiring after 25 years at the school.
