Raccoon tests positive for rabies on Bluff Dr. in Isle of Hope

ISLE OF HOPE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District says a raccoon has tested positive for rabies on Bluff Drive in Isle of Hope.
The raccoon bit a resident who then sought medical attention.
Several species of wild animals that are native to our area, including raccoons, foxes, and bats, can carry rabies. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus. It is primarily spread by infected animals.
The Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health office has tips to protect yourself from rabies:
- Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.
- Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.
- Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.
Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.
If bitten, seek medical care immediately and contact Chatham County Animal Services at 912.652.6575 and the Chatham County Environmental Health office at 912.356.2160.
