Richmond Hill facility seeing an uptick in domestic violence, child abuse reports

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Some organizations are seeing an uptick in domestic violence and child abuse cases as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The Cottage in Richmond Hill says this is the busiest they've been since they opened their doors almost 22 months ago.
With majority of Americans at home, out of school and some out of work, that's where the problem lies according to executive director Trinity Ingram-Jones. She says they haven't been this busy since they opened their doors in 2018.
The Cottage provides care to traumatized victims and families of sexual assault, domestic violence and they even provide forensic medical care.
Ingram says during the first part of the pandemic, from March 16 until about April 14, they had absolutely no patients. But after April 14, that's when they noticed those numbers starting to increase, specifically with child abuse victims.
She says in the last seven days they've had almost 11 patients. With increased stress and shelter-in-place orders still in effect, that's also what's driving those numbers up.
"It's sort of conflicting, to be honest with you, I serve on national boards and a lot of people are seeing a decrease in reporting. They're not busy in terms of being providers. However, the incidents of intimate partner and domestic violence and child abuse is going up as well as child exploitation, however they're not reported because these children aren't going to school so the mandated reporters at the school are not there to notice the signs of abuse,” Ingram said.
Ingram said they are trying to keep abuse victims from going to emergency rooms in fear of possibly contracting the coronavirus, which could be another reason they are seeing their numbers spike.
Ingram said she encourages anyone who needs help to reach out, they’re available 24/7.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.