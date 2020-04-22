Richmond Hill High to host drive-thru graduation

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for seniors at Richmond Hill High School after a canceled prom and the possibility of no graduation. But now, dreams of putting on that cap and gown might come true.
An email restored hope for many Richmond Hill seniors and their families.
"It made me happy because honestly, I didn't think we were going to have anything at this point,” senior Arionne Tindall said.
The email stated the school will celebrate graduation drive-thru style and are even planning for the real thing in June.
"I get to sit next to my mom and have her inches away from me, watching me get that diploma. Like, it's just so cool instead of hundreds of feet away like it was supposed to be, it's just hard to process."
For Tindall, who had prom in her backyard, this may not have been the graduation she had planned for but it's one that she'll always remember.
"Relieved, accomplished now that I know I'll get to do something. I'm really happy now that I feel like this isn't going to be ruined for me,” Tindall said.
Tindall said she worked hard for this moment.
"You know to push through for 12 years and work your hardest and get into a college, to know that I got into a college and did all that work to not be able to walk across and get my diploma in front of my family it hurts."
For her mom Stacy, she held back tears, knowing she will get to watch her close an important chapter in her life.
"I'm super happy that they did do something like this because I get to sit right next to her and literally watch up close and personal her grab that diploma,” she said.
Cap and gown pickup will be held curbside on May 5.
Tindall is headed to Purdue University where she will study for two years then head to massage therapy school.
