Savannah Elks Lodge continues to support community despite COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Elks Lodge has had to put social events and fundraisers on hold due to concerns of COVID-19.
The organization is still finding ways to continue with one of its most important roles: supporting the community.
“We are ready and able to do as much as we can for the community,” said William Becker, exalted ruler of Savannah Elks Lodge 183. “That’s our mission.”
Members of the lodge were exercising that mission helping another organization that addresses needs in the community with a $2,500 donation to America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire.
“We obviously do need that money because we obviously don’t have that kind of funding coming in on a regular basis,” says executive director of America’s Second Harvest Mary Jane Crouch.
This money came into Second Harvest almost as soon as the Elks discovered the need for it. Committee Chair Stanley Rosenberg went to the club’s board with a request.
“I applied in the morning and three hours later it was approved,” Rosenburg said.
“To know they have it in their heart and then, immediately they were like, we need to respond,” says Crouch. “It’s just great. The Elks are always such a great giving organization.”
Like everyone, the Elks are in a different time, holding meetings on Zoom and suspending some events. But that has not changed their commitment to helping in the way they always have.
“We don’t have any income coming in now,” says Becker. “So, we have money saved that we’re looking to use for the needs of the community now.”
“This is one of the things we do with the Elks,” says Rosenberg. "We donate $12,000 a year
