SCHSL cancels remainder of spring sports season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - The news high school student-athletes and coaches have dreaded was coming finally came Wednesday.
The South Carolina High School League is canceling the remainder of the spring sports season.
““I think you can tell by everybody’s facial expression and voices that this was not a decision this committee wanted to have to deal with,” SCHSL Executive Committee President Ozzie Ahl said Wednesday. "Our hearts go out to the students and coaches.”
The league’s executive committee voted 15-0 to cancel the remainder of the season. The vote came about 90 minutes after Governor Henry McMaster ordered all public schools in the state are to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.
Now, senior student-athletes in the Low Country are having to come to terms with their high school careers being cut short.
“In all our years, we see the seniors get their senior night, graduate and just have an amazing time bond their final season with their teammates after putting in four years of hard work with each other,” says Bluffton senior soccer player Gabriel-Hugo Guadagno. "We’re just kind of stripped of that moment. It doesn’t feel good.”
The SCHSL says they will re-evaluate when activities can resume on June 1.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.