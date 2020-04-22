Sen. Perdue, Sen. Loeffler support Gov. Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - As Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to allow some businesses to reopen later this week continues to be criticized, he is getting some support from Washington in the form of Georgia’s senators.
Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to allow some non-essential businesses to re-open beginning Friday is under heavy criticism from health officials and other politicians, even the President himself saying Wednesday night he believes the Governor’s plan is coming too soon.
But Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are standing behind Governor Kemp and his order.
“The Governor has been very thoughtful in undertaking this decision. He’s being guided by leading health officials. This is very gradual and data-driven,” said Loeffler
“Look, I applaud what the Governor is trying to do. He’s trying to phase in in a measured way reopening the economy in Georgia. And there’s a human cost to closing down businesses just like there’s a human cost to the disease, to the virus,” said Perdue.
Both Senators are on President Trump’s task force and say the time is now to get the economy back up and running. Perdue admits it won’t be an easy road though.
“We are going to have to begin reopening the economy and it’s going to be a bumpy transition,” he said.
Loeffler agrees. She says she’s developing a broad-based plan to jump start the state and national economy she plans to present to President Trump soon.
“It will help us stimulate the economy, but doesn’t put government at the forefront of the economy permanently. We need to be there to provide that stability, but then enable the private sector to stand back up and move forward," she said.
Both Loeffler and Perdue say they believe the re-opening of some Georgia businesses is the right move, but Perdue adds it must be an individual choice for Georgians to determine their willingness to partake.
“It’s up to us to determine our own risk level, what we’re willing to take on as risk, how we can help our neighbors, and what we should do to be responsible about our own life and those around us," he said.
