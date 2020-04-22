Teacher builds virtual school during COVID-19 pandemic

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With schools out for the rest of the school year due to the health crisis, some parents may find it difficult learning the curriculum and teaching their children.
One educator built a virtual school to not only help parents learn how to teach, but provide a quality education for students too.
Online schooling has become a new normal for families. But the founder and president of 4A Virtual Schools says that doesn’t mean they have to struggle while they do it.
“A lot of parents have been very frustrated. I mean again, they don’t know the material, they don’t know the curriculum. They basically again, had to become teachers overnight,” said Alisha Spencer, 4A Virtual School.
Spencer’s been an educator in Glynn County for a couple years and says teaching has always been a passion of hers.
“I have one child. And I said ‘what better career field to go in where I can actually walk with her through school?’”
Spencer says creating a virtual school has been a dream of hers for years. But after COVID-19 hit the U.S., she made her dream a reality.
“The world has changed and there’s absolutely nothing we can do about it but we can make the best of it. So this educational platform is definitely the way.”
The online school is not only for K through 12 and college students. It also features tools and advice parents can use to help teach their kids while they’re at home.
“Providing those tutorial on different lessons, thing of that nature. But basically just basic tips of how to get through a day. Setting up a daily schedule for your child.”
It’s a college preparatory program and also features core content like math, science and more.
The school translates in over 60 languages and is partnering with different colleges and universities. It’s free and all families have to do is register online.
“We want to make sure that our students have the best of online education in the comfort of their own home.”
Spencer also says they expect to see thousands of families using 4A Virtual Schools by the end of May.
If you want to learn more about 4-A Virtual Schools, you can visit their website.
