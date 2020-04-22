Wednesday: Gorgeous Afternoon Ahead of Thursday Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s pleasant and partly cloudy this morning with cool temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s inland and upper 50s to lower 60s along the coast. You’ll need a light jacket.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by late morning and peaks in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. The forecast remains dry and mostly sunny today.
But, a risk of severe storms move in Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Strong, to severe, storms are most likely between 6 PM and 2 AM. All forms of severe weather, including large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and street flooding - are possible. Rain and storms shift offshore early Friday morning with pleasant weather through the day Friday.
Scattered showers, and possibly a storm, are possible Saturday ahead of another Sunday drying trend. Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App or have some sort of way to get weather alerts late Thursday and early Friday.
