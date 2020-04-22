Woman shot while jogging on Lafayette Street, according to Beaufort Police

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot while jogging on Lafayette Street on Wednesday, the Beaufort Police Department reports.
The police department states the 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told police they saw a man pull his car in front of the victim, get out and start shooting at the woman. Police say she was hit at lease once by the gunfire.
Police say the suspect is described to be 20-30 years old. He's approximately 5-foot-10 and was driving a white or silver four door hatchback.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police right away.
