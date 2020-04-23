Beaufort PD seeks information on vehicle of interest in Lafayette St. shooting case

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police Department investigators are asking for any information regarding a vehicle of interest in connection to a shooting Wednesday on Lafayette Street.
Investigators say they are looking for a 2010-2012 Nissan Versa that was seen in the area of the April 22 shooting of a 72-year-old woman on Lafayette Street. They say the vehicle depicted was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in the area around the time of the crime.
Beaufort PD says the vehicle has apparent minor damage in the form of separation of the area between the front right quarter panel and the front bumper. There’s also slight denting of the right rear quarter panel.
Investigators say they are seeking the occupant or occupants of this vehicle for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950, the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Callers can remain anonymous.
