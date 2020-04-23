Census workers to use mapping tech to identify low-response areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a month that self-response to the 2020 Census started up.
Right now, just over half of all Americans have contributed to the count through that method, either mailing in their survey or completing one online or over the phone.
South Carolina as a state is coming in below the national self-response rate for the 2020 Census with 46.7 percent participating so far. And Georgia isn’t that much higher, coming in at 48.8 percent.
But it’s still early, and by completing your Census data now, you’ll help free up Census workers who need to focus outreach efforts in low-response areas.
“We want to make sure that we’re focusing our efforts in the areas where there’s the lowest response rate.”
Lizann Roberts is the Executive Director of the Coastal Indicators Coalition, the lead agency for the Chatham Complete Count Committee.
Right now Chatham County is below the state average, with 45.7-percent self-response participation.
“We really have a goal to reach fifty percent by April 30th," said Roberts.
To help achieve that goal, and reach an even higher percentage before the fall, Roberts said the committee is pairing up with the Metropolitan Planning Commission to create a map that shows street by street who’s responded to the 2020 Census and who hasn’t.
“So what this does is it gives us an idea of where we need to focus our efforts. And also, it gives elected leaders and policy makers an idea of where we need to put supports so that people can respond in a timely manner," Roberts explained.
In addition to relying on community leaders, clergy and non-profit partners to spread the word about the importance of competing the survey, Census officials are counting on you too.
“We want people to join our circle of tens. We’re asking everyone to contact ten of their friends, associates or relatives to ensure that they are participating in the Census. So if you have ten on your list and five are participating, add five more for your ten and ask them to get their circle of ten," said Marilyn Stephens, Assistant Regional Census Manager.
Click here to view response rates by state, county and city.
And click here to find out more about completing the Census and how it benefits your community.
You can also complete the Census by calling 1.844.330.2020
