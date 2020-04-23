Chart Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) _ Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $8.5 million.
The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.
The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $321.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.4 million.
Chart Industries shares have decreased 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 67% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTLS